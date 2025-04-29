86 AW deputy commander celebrates his final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with his family on a C-37A Gulfstream after his “fini flight” at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2025. Upon landing, Musa was greeted by family and friends to celebrate his time at Ramstein. Musa will take command of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)