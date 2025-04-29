Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW deputy commander celebrates his final flight [Image 1 of 5]

    86 AW deputy commander celebrates his final flight

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, exits a C-37A Gulfstream after his “fini flight” at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2025. A “fini flight” is a tradition within the U.S. Air Force where a pilot or crew members are celebrated with a water salute upon completion of their final flight at a particular unit or upon retirement. It’s a way to mark their departure and honor their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9014303
    VIRIN: 250429-F-GK375-1067
    Resolution: 5000x3298
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Final flight
    Celebration
    C-37

