86 AW deputy commander celebrates his final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, center, speaks with Kaiserslautern Military Community leadership after his “fini flight” at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2025. As the deputy commander, he is second-in-command of a wing comprising seven groups and 30 squadrons across four installations in Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal. Musa will take command of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)