U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with his family and Kaiserslautern Military Community leadership after his “fini flight” at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2025. A “fini flight” is a tradition within the U.S. Air Force where a pilot or crew members are celebrated with a water salute upon completion of their final flight at a particular unit or upon retirement. Musa is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:12
|Photo ID:
|9014306
|VIRIN:
|250429-F-GK375-1222
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW deputy commander celebrates his final flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.