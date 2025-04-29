86 AW deputy commander celebrates his final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with his family and Kaiserslautern Military Community leadership after his “fini flight” at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2025. A “fini flight” is a tradition within the U.S. Air Force where a pilot or crew members are celebrated with a water salute upon completion of their final flight at a particular unit or upon retirement. Musa is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)