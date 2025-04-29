Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB spouse, Vicenza volunteer of the year: ‘excitement in the air, happy 250th, Army!’ [Image 3 of 3]

    405th AFSB spouse, Vicenza volunteer of the year: ‘excitement in the air, happy 250th, Army!’

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Mary Spitler was named Vicenza Military Community Civilian Spouse Volunteer of the Year at a recognition ceremony on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, April 30. Pictured here, the Spitler family celebrates the return of Jacob Spitler from Afghanistan in 2020 with a family photo. Being recognized as volunteer of the year at a ceremony in 2025, “the excitement is in the air. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Spitler said. (Courtesy photo)

