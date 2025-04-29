405th AFSB spouse, Vicenza volunteer of the year: ‘excitement in the air, happy 250th, Army!’

Mary Spitler was named Vicenza Military Community Civilian Spouse Volunteer of the Year at a recognition ceremony on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, April 30. Pictured here, the Spitler family celebrates the return of Jacob Spitler from Afghanistan in 2020 with a family photo. Being recognized as volunteer of the year at a ceremony in 2025, “the excitement is in the air. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” Spitler said. (Courtesy photo)
