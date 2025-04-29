Mary Spitler is presented with the Vicenza Military Community Civilian Spouse Volunteer of the Year award at a recognition ceremony on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, April 30. “To be nominated by the (Parent Teacher Student Association) was huge, but then to receive the award was an unbelievable feeling,” she said. (Courtesy photo)
405th AFSB spouse, Vicenza volunteer of the year: 'excitement in the air, happy 250th, Army!'
