405th AFSB spouse, Vicenza volunteer of the year: ‘excitement in the air, happy 250th, Army!’

Mary Spitler and her husband, Jacob Spitler, pose for a photo at the 2024 Vicenza Military Community Black and White Ball. She was recently named Vicenza Military Community Civilian Spouse Volunteer of the Year at a recognition ceremony on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. She’s also the program and test center coordinator for the University of Maryland Global Campus on Ederle, and he’s the senior planner for the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program for Africa. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9014253
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-A4479-4252
|Resolution:
|1868x2498
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
