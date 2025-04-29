Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 5 of 5]

    George Washington Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Christopher Settle, center, from Columbus, Indiana, assigned to air department’s flight deck crash and salvage division, demonstrates how to secure an aircraft to the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 23, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 02:01
    Photo ID: 9014081
    VIRIN: 250424-N-SO660-1060
    Resolution: 4414x3531
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Air
    Damage Control
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Flight Deck
    USSGW

