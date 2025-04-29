George Washington Sailors train during a general quarters drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Christopher Settle, center, from Columbus, Indiana, assigned to air department’s flight deck crash and salvage division, demonstrates how to secure an aircraft to the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 23, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)