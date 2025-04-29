Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 2 of 5]

    George Washington Sailors train during a general quarters drill

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to air department’s flight deck crash and salvage division, engage a simulated fire on the port catwalk aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a general quarters drill while moored in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 23, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 02:01
    Photo ID: 9014078
    VIRIN: 250424-N-SO660-1014
    Resolution: 3138x2510
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Air
    Damage Control
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Flight Deck
    USSGW

