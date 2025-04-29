Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Roberto Gonzalez, from Miami, assigned to air department’s flight deck crash and salvage division, engage a simulated fire on the catwalk aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored in-port
Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 23, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kiah Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9014077
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-KN123-1026
|Resolution:
|4383x2922
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS