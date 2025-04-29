2-285th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery Qualification

A U.S. Army National Guard soldier fires the M240H machine gun during aerial gunnery individual qualification in Gila Bend, Ariz. May 3, 2025. U.S. Army soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons in order to maintain a high level of skill and bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Anthony Nadeau)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9013585
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-FX017-1252
|Resolution:
|3090x4635
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
