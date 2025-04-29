Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-285th AVN REGT conduct Aerial Gunnery Qualification [Image 8 of 12]

    2-285th AVN REGT conduct Aerial Gunnery Qualification

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Nadeau 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard soldier reloads the M240B machine gun during the aerial gunnery individual qualification in Gila Bend, Ariz. on 3 May, 2025. Army National Guard soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons to maintain a high level of skill in order to bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by U.S Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Nadeau)

