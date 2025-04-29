U.S. Army National Guard soldiers fire the M240B machine gun during the aerial gunnery individual qualification in Gila Bend, Ariz. on 3 May, 2025. Army National Guard soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons to maintain a high level of skill in order to bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by U.S Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Nadeau)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9013584
|VIRIN:
|250503-Z-FX017-1227
|Resolution:
|5284x3523
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-285th AVN REGT conduct Aerial Gunnery Qualification [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Anthony Nadeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.