2-285th AVN REGT conduct Aerial Gunnery Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers fire the M240B machine gun during the aerial gunnery individual qualification in Gila Bend, Ariz. on 3 May, 2025. Army National Guard soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons to maintain a high level of skill in order to bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by U.S Army National Guard Spc. Anthony Nadeau)