    2-285th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery Qualification [Image 12 of 12]

    2-285th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery Qualification

    FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Nadeau 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers prepare for their aerial gunnery individual qualification in Gila Bend, Ariz. May 3, 2025. U.S. Army soldiers are required to periodically qualify with their assigned weapons in order to maintain a high level of skill and bolster the lethality of the United States military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Anthony Nadeau)

