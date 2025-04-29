NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement

250501-N-IR096-1127 Thressa Fizer, doctoral candidate and recent graduate of Walden University, is hooded by Dr. Alaa Afifi, Intercultural Relations Specialist, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, during a commencement, May 1, 2025. The doctoral hood signifies a scholar’s success in completing a rigorous program of study and original research. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9012650
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-IR096-1127
|Resolution:
|3095x4643
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
