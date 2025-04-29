Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement

    BAHRAIN

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shayla Hamilton 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    250501-N-IR096-1167 Service members and civilians participate in a commencement at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, May 1, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 08:58
    Photo ID: 9012647
    VIRIN: 250501-N-IR096-1167
    Resolution: 7770x5180
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement
    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement
    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement
    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement
    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Commencement
    College Graduates
    UMGC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download