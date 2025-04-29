250501-N-IR096-1167 Service members and civilians participate in a commencement at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, May 1, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9012647
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-IR096-1167
|Resolution:
|7770x5180
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement
