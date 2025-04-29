NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250501-N-IR096-1152 Misha Ross, advanced program coordinator, University of Maryland Global Campus, delivers remarks during the commencement at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, May 1, 2025. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)