NSA Bahrain, UMGC Recognize 61 College Graduates during Annual Commencement

MANAMA, Bahrain— Sixty-one college graduates from various universities were presented with earned degrees and certificates during a commencement aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, May 1.



The annual collaborative event between NSA Bahrain and the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) honored the achievements of graduates receiving four academic certificates, 17 associate degrees, 26 bachelor’s degrees, 16 master’s degrees, and two doctorate degrees from 17 universities. The commencement ceremony provided those who completed degrees within the past year an opportunity to experience walking across the stage, marking a significant milestone for installation service members, civilians and family members.



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer, served as the keynote speaker for the event. During his remarks, Aperauch commended graduates for reaching a personal milestone amidst duty, deployments, and the demands of being stationed in the Middle East region.



“Some people might say: ‘It’s 2025, everything’s online, what’s the big deal?’ But those people haven’t stood a 12-hour watch and then logged into a lecture at 2 a.m.” said Aperauch. “They haven’t missed birthdays and weekends just to hit submit before a deadline. They haven’t sacrificed sleep, time with loved ones, and their own personal comfort just to earn a few more credits. You have. You earned your degrees the hard way. And you should be proud — because today, you showed what it looks like to refuse to settle.”



Hundreds of guests attended the ceremony, including fellow service members, families, and other guests. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and pride as the graduates stepped into the spotlight and received their recognition.



During the ceremony, doctoral candidates Thressa Fizer and Willard Hughes were hooded by Dr. Alaa Afifi, NSA Bahrain’s intercultural relations specialist. The hooding ceremony is a tradition in which doctoral candidates are formally recognized for earning the highest level of academic achievement.



"UMGC is proud to be the only university represented in-person downrange, and it’s an honor to help make moments like this possible,” said Misha Ross, UMGC advanced program coordinator. “Today’s graduates include service members, veterans, and military family members from many schools - not just UMGC - all of whom have worked incredibly hard, often in challenging circumstances. Giving them the chance to walk across the stage, especially in the middle of a high-OPTEMPO environment, brings a well-deserved sense of joy and normalcy.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

