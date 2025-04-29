Truman’s Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-UQ809-1022 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 2, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman, left, and a U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 conduct an engine inspection of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)