Truman’s Deployment

250502-N-UQ809-1022 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 2, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman, left, and a U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 conduct an engine inspection of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9012402
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-UQ809-1022
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
