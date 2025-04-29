250502-N-UQ809-1004 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 2, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144, submits repair requests aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9012401
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-UQ809-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman’s Deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.