Truman’s Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-UQ809-1004 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 2, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144, submits repair requests aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)