Truman’s Deployment

250502-N-JJ537-1105 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 02, 2025) A U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist, prepares penne pasta for lunch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|05.02.2025
|05.04.2025 01:11
|9012399
|250502-N-JJ537-1105
|4537x4000
|1.27 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|7
|0
