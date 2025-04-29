Truman’s Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250502-N-JJ537-1144 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 02, 2025) A U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist grills chicken aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)