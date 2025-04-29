Spring Commander's Conference coincides with D.C. National Guard's 223rd Birthday

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, holds a Spring Commander’s Conference, on May 3, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. The CG defined his vision, lines of effort, and took questions from command teams, staff directors, and special staff primaries. Speakers included Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, Acting Director, Air National Guard, and retired Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, former Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard. Additionally, a cake cutting was held in recognition of the D.C. National Guard’s 223rd Birthday. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
05.03.2025
05.03.2025
|9012255
|250503-F-PL327-2607
|6048x4024
|3.78 MB
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|2
|0
