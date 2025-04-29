Spring Commander's Conference coincides with D.C. National Guard's 223rd Birthday

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, Acting Director, Air National Guard (ANG), addresses command teams, staff directors, and special staff primaries during the D.C. National Guard's Spring Commander’s Conference, on May 3, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Additionally, a cake cutting was held in recognition of the D.C. National Guard’s 223rd Birthday. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9012262
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-PL327-7929
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
