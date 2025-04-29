Spring Commander's Conference coincides with D.C. National Guard's 223rd Birthday

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, and Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, Acting Director, Air National Guard, greet each other during the Spring Commander’s Conference, on May 3, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. In addition to Maj. Gen. Pirak's keynote remarks, the CG defined his vision, lines of effort, and took questions from command teams, staff directors, and special staff primaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9012266
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-PL327-4676
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
