MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, a military working dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, performs a security sweep with his MWD, Golyko, during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MWDs assist in emergency responses, helping Defenders locate hazardous materials under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)