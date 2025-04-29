Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI [Image 5 of 6]

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeremy Francisco, a military working dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, performs a security sweep with his MWD, Golyko, during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MWDs assist in emergency responses, helping Defenders locate hazardous materials under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Air Mobility Command
    Readiness Exercise
    Lethality
    Team 6
    Parati Defendere
    Global Outreach

