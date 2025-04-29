MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yamiluis Colon-Infante, a military working dog handler assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, sweeps the outside of the Alert facility with his MWD, EElias, during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MWDs assist in emergency response drills, helping handlers locate simulated hazardous materials under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)