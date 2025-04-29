Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI [Image 1 of 6]

    MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    EElias, 6th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, performs a security sweep during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. MWDs assist in emergency response drills, helping handlers locate simulated hazardous materials under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9012164
    VIRIN: 250502-F-RI626-1072
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Readiness Exercise
    Lethality
    Team 6
    Parati Defendere
    Global Outreach

