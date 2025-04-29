Date Taken: 05.02.2025 Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:44 Photo ID: 9012164 VIRIN: 250502-F-RI626-1072 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 3.58 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.