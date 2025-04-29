MacDill Defenders conduct security sweep during NORI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Johnson, 6th Security Forces Squadron Defender performs a security sweep on the flightline during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2025. Defenders are responsible for protecting high-priority assets and personnel, making them a crucial element in maintaining operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)