A U.S. Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Statotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing out of Pittsburgh provides fuel for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, April 29, 2025. The air refueling mission was part of routine proficiency training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. George Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9012025
|VIRIN:
|240429-Z-LN362-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1628
|Size:
|994.88 KB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt George Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.