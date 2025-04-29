F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, perform a defensive split from behind of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft April 29, 2025. The F-16’s formed behind the KC-135 prior to performing the defensive split for the public affairs camera operator. The air refueling mission was part of routine proficiency training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. George Perkins)