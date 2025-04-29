Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st [Image 4 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. George Perkins 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Statotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing out of Pittsburgh provides fuel for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, April 29, 2025. The air refueling mission was part of routine proficiency training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. George Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9012016
    VIRIN: 240429-Z-LN362-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1177
    Size: 868.77 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt George Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st
    F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Falcon
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download