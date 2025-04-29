F-16 Falcon Refuels with 171st

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 Statotanker aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing out of Pittsburgh provides fuel for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, April 29, 2025. The air refueling mission was part of routine proficiency training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. George Perkins)