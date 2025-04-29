Col. Gabe Pryor enjoying the 78th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade alongside his wife, Mr. Michelle Pryor, and his daughter, Ms. Everly Pryor. Pryor also served as the Grand Marshall of the parade.
|05.03.2025
|05.03.2025 13:05
|9012012
|250503-O-RY833-6136
|4284x5712
|2.05 MB
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|2
|0
This work, McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
