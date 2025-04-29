Col. Gabriel Pryor, Commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, served as the guest speaker at McAlester’s 78th Annual Armed Forces Day luncheon. He spoke about the vital role the installation plays in supporting national defense and honoring the service of military personnel past and present. (Submitted by: Billy Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9011934
|VIRIN:
|250503-O-RY833-8527
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|754.1 KB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday
No keywords found.