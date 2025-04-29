Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday

    MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Catrina Goddard 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Col. Gabriel Pryor, Commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, served as the guest speaker at McAlester’s 78th Annual Armed Forces Day luncheon. He spoke about the vital role the installation plays in supporting national defense and honoring the service of military personnel past and present. (Submitted by: Billy Sumner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9011934
    VIRIN: 250503-O-RY833-8527
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 754.1 KB
    Location: MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday
    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday
    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download