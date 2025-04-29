McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday

MCALESTER, Okla. — Col. Gabe Pryor, the commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, served as the guest speaker of McAlester’s annual Armed Forces Day luncheon celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.



The Armed Forces Day tradition began as an effort to combine celebration days of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force into one unified day. While the official observance is typically held on a Saturday in May, McAlester extends the celebration over a weekend with events that include a luncheon and parade through downtown.



Each year the Armed Forces Day celebration focuses on a different branch of the military, with this year’s theme honoring the Army in recognition of its 250th anniversary.



The celebration kicked off with Friday’s luncheon where Pryor expressed the importance of service, sacrifice, and patriotism throughout the military.



“This year, we are celebrating the United States Army as we mark a milestone in our nation’s history: the 250th birthday of the United States Army,” Pryor said. “For two and a half centuries, the Army has stood as a symbol of resolve and resilience — defending our freedoms, securing our peace, and answering the call to serve in every generation.



“As we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, let us remember the legacy we inherit, and the responsibility we carry forward. Let us recommit ourselves to the mission we share: to support the warfighter, to serve our nation, and to stand strong — together,” Pryor added. “God bless you, and God bless the United States of America. This We’ll Defend!”



The second half of the weekend included the Armed Forces Day parade through downtown McAlester, where a sea of red, white, and blue lined the streets as hundreds of patriots cheered, waved flags, and showed their support for the men and women of the military.



MCAAP’s float, themed “U.S. Army Celebrating 250 Years,” proudly showcased a tribute to the rich history and unwavering dedication of the U.S. Army, featuring striking displays of key munitions including the Stinger missile and various 155 mm projectiles. The float was a powerful reminder of the vital role played by the Army in the defense of the nation.



Armed Forces Day is a time to honor and recognize the courageous men and women who currently and who have previously served in our nation’s military. With thousands actively defending our freedoms every day, their dedication, bravery, and unwavering commitment continue to inspire individuals across our communities.



“McAlester’s Armed Forces Day parade is tied with Bremerton, Washington, as the longest running in the nation at 78 consecutive years,” said Jeff Wolf, the Chairman of the McAlester Armed Forces Day Parade Committee. “The community lines the streets in mass on Saturday morning to not only be entertained, but to show the Veterans that they are seen and supported. This parade is a symbolic way for the community to embrace our Veterans and say thank you.”

