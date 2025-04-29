The American Flag flew high over today’s 78th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade. The event honored the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces, reflecting a deep sense of national pride and unity.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9011945
|VIRIN:
|250503-O-RY833-4887
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday
No keywords found.