    McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 2 of 3]

    MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Catrina Goddard 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    The American Flag flew high over today’s 78th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade. The event honored the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces, reflecting a deep sense of national pride and unity.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9011945
    VIRIN: 250503-O-RY833-4887
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, McAlester celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Catrina Goddard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Command
    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

