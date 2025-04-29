Japanese Education Minister Visits Matthew C. Perry High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew C. Perry High School staff members and visitors from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology watch as the morning announcements are broadcasted during the MC Perry High school tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 28, 2025. Toshiko Abe visited MC Perry High School to observe the student educational exchange and dialogue project, which strengthens English education for Japanese students and promotes meaningful interaction between Japanese and American students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)