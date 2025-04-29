Japanese Education Minister Visits Matthew C. Perry High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, and visitors from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology interact with each other before starting the welcome aboard brief during a tour of Matthew C. Perry High School at MCAS, Japan, April 28, 2025. Toshiko Abe visited MC Perry High School to observe the student educational exchange and dialogue project, which strengthens English education for Japanese students and promotes meaningful interaction between Japanese and American students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)