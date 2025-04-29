Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Education Minister Visits Matthew C. Perry High School [Image 4 of 5]

    Japanese Education Minister Visits Matthew C. Perry High School

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Kevin Anglim, right, the principal of Matthew C. Perry High school, shows Toshiko Abe, the Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the school’s track and field during the MC Perry High school tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 28, 2025. Toshiko Abe visited MC Perry High School to observe the student educational exchange and dialogue project, which strengthens English education for Japanese students and promotes meaningful interaction between Japanese and American students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9011778
    VIRIN: 250428-M-HB515-1272
    Resolution: 4015x6022
    Size: 971.13 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Ministry of Education
    DODEA
    DV
    Educational Exchange

