Japanese Education Minister Visits Matthew C. Perry High School

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, second from the right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, and Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, left, the sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, pose for a group picture with staff members from MCAS Iwakuni schools and members of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, after the Matthew C. Perry High school tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 28, 2025. Toshiko Abe visited MC Perry High School to observe the student educational exchange and dialogue project, which strengthens English education for Japanese students and promotes meaningful interaction between Japanese and American students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)