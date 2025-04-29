Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the15th Wing Judge Advocate office pose for a group photo during Legal Assistance Readiness Week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. The legal team provided over $423,000 in free legal services to clients in 2024, supporting military readiness and peace of mind for airmen and their families.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)