U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amiah Tindal, 15th Wing Judge Advocate civil law paralegal, reviews a discharge package during Legal Assistance Readiness Week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2025. Legal professionals play a vital role in ensuring service members understand their rights and responsibilities during transitions in service.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
