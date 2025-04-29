Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amiah Tindal, 15th Wing Judge Advocate civil law paralegal, crimps a notary seal onto a document during Legal Assistance Readiness Week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2025. The event helps ensure service members and dependents are legally prepared for deployment, emergencies, and family care situations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

