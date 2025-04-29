Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amiah Tindal, 15th Wing Judge Advocate civil law paralegal, crimps a notary seal onto a document during Legal Assistance Readiness Week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 1, 2025. The event helps ensure service members and dependents are legally prepared for deployment, emergencies, and family care situations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)