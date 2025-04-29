Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amiah Tindal, 15th Wing Judge Advocate civil law paralegal, provides legal assistance to an Airman during Legal Assistance Readiness Week at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2025. Walk-in services like this help ensure Airmen and their families are prepared with power of attorney, notary support and family care documentation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)