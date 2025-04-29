The AKARNG's 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment conducts Infantry Advanced Leader Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Steven Finch, an Infantry Advanced Leader Course instructor assigned to the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, supervises M4 carbine zeroing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2025. Infantry ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to hone the leadership and tactical skills needed to lead squad-size units. The course curriculum included Army operations, combat orders, land navigation, leadership, M4 carbine marksmanship training, machine gun training and squad tactics. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)