The AKARNG's 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment conducts Infantry Advanced Leader Course

U.S. Army active duty, Reserve and Alaska Army National Guard infantry sergeants signal they are ready to commence firing while zeroing their M4 carbines during Infantry Advanced Leader Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2025. Infantry ALC, conducted by Alaska Army National Guardsmen with the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to hone the leadership and tactical skills needed to lead squad-size units. The course curriculum included Army operations, combat orders, land navigation, leadership, M4 carbine marksmanship training, machine gun training and squad tactics. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)