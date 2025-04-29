The AKARNG's 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment conducts Infantry Advanced Leader Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Sgts. Damon Lee Sylva, left, and Tyler Hummel, infantrymen assigned to the 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, return to the firing line during Infantry Advanced Leader Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2025. Infantry ALC, conducted by Alaska Army National Guardsmen with the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to hone the leadership and tactical skills needed to lead squad-size units. The course curriculum included Army operations, combat orders, land navigation, leadership, M4 carbine marksmanship training, machine gun training and squad tactics. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)