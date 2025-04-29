Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The AKARNG's 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment conducts Infantry Advanced Leader Course [Image 19 of 29]

    The AKARNG's 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment conducts Infantry Advanced Leader Course

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army active duty, Reserve and Alaska Army National Guard infantry sergeants check their shot targets while zeroing their M4 carbines during Infantry Advanced Leader Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 17, 2025. Infantry ALC, conducted by Alaska Army National Guardsmen with the 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to hone the leadership and tactical skills needed to lead squad-size units. The course curriculum included Army operations, combat orders, land navigation, leadership, M4 carbine marksmanship training, machine gun training and squad tactics. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 19:22
    VIRIN: 250417-Z-HY271-1277
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The AKARNG's 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment conducts Infantry Advanced Leader Course [Image 29 of 29], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    NCO
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Infantry Advanced Leader Course
    leadership development
    noncomissioned officer

