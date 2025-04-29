SJAFB holds Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 practice day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the local populace watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for the public to connect with the Airmen and experience the capability of the Air Force firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)